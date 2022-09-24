The accident happened around 7-30pm on Padiham Road.

Firefighters used Holmatro cutting equipment and a longboard to release two casualties from their vehicle.

Fire crews helped to rescue the casualties following the road traffic collision

The crews were in attendance at the scene for around an hour and a half.