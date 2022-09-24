Two people cut out from car by fire and rescue personnel following collision on busy road in Burnley
Fire and rescue personnel used cutting equipment to free two people following a two car collision on a busy main road in Burnley last night (Friday).
The accident happened around 7-30pm on Padiham Road.
Firefighters used Holmatro cutting equipment and a longboard to release two casualties from their vehicle.
The crews were in attendance at the scene for around an hour and a half.
It is not known at this stage what caused the accident or the injuries sustained as a result.