Two people cut out from car by fire and rescue personnel following collision on busy road in Burnley

Fire and rescue personnel used cutting equipment to free two people following a two car collision on a busy main road in Burnley last night (Friday).

By Dominic Collis
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 9:33 am
Updated Saturday, 24th September 2022, 9:33 am

The accident happened around 7-30pm on Padiham Road.

Firefighters used Holmatro cutting equipment and a longboard to release two casualties from their vehicle.

Fire crews helped to rescue the casualties following the road traffic collision

The crews were in attendance at the scene for around an hour and a half.

It is not known at this stage what caused the accident or the injuries sustained as a result.