Two men stabbed after Burnley street brawl

Two men were stabbed after a street brawl in Burnley's Briercliffe area in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Police were called to Atkinson Street at 1-19am after receiving reports of people fighting with scaffolding poles.

Two men were found with stab wounds and injuries and they were taken to hospital where they are still receiving treatment.

A 22- year-old man and a woman, aged 24, were arrested on suspicion of section 18 wounding.

They have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.