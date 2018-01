A kitchen fire in Burnley has seen two fire engines attend the scene, with firefighters forced to used breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze.

Authorities were alerted to the incident at 13:02 this afternoon, with two fire engines from Burnley called out to a home on Marlborough Street. At the scene, firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire, with no injuries reported.