Two casualties taken to hospital following Colne road collision
A person had to cut from their vehicle after it was involved in a collision in Colne on Sunday.
Fire crews from Burnley and Nelson were called to the incident, which involved two vehicles, in Skipton Colne Road at 9-30am.
Firefighters released one casualty from their vehicle using a stabilisation kit. Two were then assessed by North West Ambulance Service paramedics before being taken to hospital. Crews were in attendance for one hour and fifteen minutes.
