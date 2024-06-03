Two casualties taken to hospital following Colne road collision

By John Deehan
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 11:59 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2024, 12:15 BST
A person had to cut from their vehicle after it was involved in a collision in Colne on Sunday.
Fire crews from Burnley and Nelson were called to the incident, which involved two vehicles, in Skipton Colne Road at 9-30am.

Firefighters released one casualty from their vehicle using a stabilisation kit. Two were then assessed by North West Ambulance Service paramedics before being taken to hospital. Crews were in attendance for one hour and fifteen minutes.

