Two Calico projects in Burnley and Padiham shortlisted for awards

Two community-led property projects in Burnley and Padiham have been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

The RICS Awards, North West, 2019 recognise exemplary built projects that are positively contributing to their local communities, and two local Calcio Group projects, the Gateway in Burnley and the former Peseverance Mill site in Padiham, have been shortlisted.

The Calico Gateway project in Mitre Street, Burnley

The Gateway, in Mitre Street, is a purpose built accommodation for homeless and vulnerable people in Burnley. Is in the running for two category awards (Community Benefit and Residential).

The important scheme, delivered by Ainsley Gommon Architects, Ring Stones Maintenance and Construction and Wilkinson Cowan Partnership, provides secure residential space as well as social and training spaces.

The former Perseverance Mill site in Padiham had sat derelict for 15 years but has now been transformed into 56 attractive new homes, bungalows and apartments by The Calico Group.

It is up for two category awards (Regeneration and Residential). The project comprises 56 new houses and bungalows for affordable ren.

The new housing, delivered by The Calico Group, in partnership with Burnley Borough Council, along with Ainsley Gommon Architects and Poole Dick Associates, has transformed a former derelict site that had become an eye-sore.

Those shortlisted for category awards will automatically be considered for the highly esteemed ‘North West Project of the Year’ title, presented to the scheme which demonstrates overall outstanding best practice and an exemplary commitment to adding value to its local area.

All category winners will go on to compete against other regional winners at the national RICS Awards Grand Final in London later this year, for the chance to be crowned the overall UK winner in their respective category.

The RICS Awards, North West 2019 take place on Friday May 10th at the Principal Hotel in Manchester.