Two Burnley streets named among the cheapest in the UK

Two Burnley streets have been named as having some of the cheapest houses in the country.



New research by MoneySuperMarket has revealed that Hurtley Street in Daneshouse is the third cheapest street in the UK to buy a house over the last two years.

Hurtley Street, Stoneyholme

It was followed in fourth place by another Burnley street, Kingsland Grove, Burnley Wood.

The average price for houses sold on Hurtley Street was just £15,500 while Kingsland Grove was £16,000.

Sally Francis-Miles, money spokesman at MoneySuperMarket, said: “Getting on the property ladder is an aspiration for many, but can seem like a pipe dream when you factor in how much you need to do it, especially in the UK’s most expensive areas.

“The property market has fluctuated in recent years, with escalating prices in some areas and decreases in others. Research also suggests that fewer people are taking out a mortgage, possibly driven by the potential impact of Brexit on prices.

“However, whether you’re buying your first property or making an investment, the starting point is always reviewing all the potential costs, in addition to what you have saved, before looking at what you can afford to borrow.

"Then you can look at areas and types of property you can afford. Choosing a mortgage in itself can be daunting, but there are many tools to help you select the right option for you, whether that’s a fixed deal for two to five years giving you certainty of payments, or a tracker that rises and falls in line with the Bank of England base rate.”