Two arrested in Burnley after van collides with school minibus during police chase

Two men have been arrested following a police pursuit in Burnley which involved a collision with a minibus full of schoolchildren.

Police were called at around 7-45am after a van was seen trying to ram an industrial unit on Farrington Court.

The van made off and was pursued by police before it collided with the back of a minibus containing schoolchildren on Venice Avenue.

None of the children or the driver were injured.

While being followed, the van then collided with a second vehicle, a black Ford Focus, on Como Avenue before it was abandoned on Lowerhouse Lane where it collided with a further two vehicles.

Again, no-one was injured.

Two men made off but were detained shortly afterwards. A 29-year-old man from Burnley was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and drink/ drug driving.

A 26-year-old man from Burnley was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary. They both remain in police custody at this time.