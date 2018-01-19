TV stardom beckons Burnley hotel owners

Family and friends will gather tonight to toast a Worsthorne couple who have become overnight TV stars.

David Rogers and Sanchia Crossley have been appearing nightly on Channel Four's Four In a Bed show which focuses on hotels and guesthouses.

The couple, who own The Guest House in Worsthorne, took turns staying with three other hoteliers and at the end each couple pays what they consider fair for their stay.

David and Sanchia stayed at hotels in Ormskirk, Newcastle and York. The finale of the show, when the winner will be revealed, takes place tonight and a special screening of the show will be held at the Crooked Billet in Worsthorne.

Hosted by landlady Alison Leigh, regulars will gather to see if the couple bring the trophy home to Worsthorne.

David said: "We are sworn to secrecy on the result but I feel quite excited for tonight.

"It has been a great experience filming the show."

The couple were approached by the tourist board to appear on the show and they had to go through a rigorous process before they were chosen to appear.

Their guesthouse has five bedrooms and the couple have hosted guests from all over the world and even a selection of celebrities, including snooker legend Jimmy White.