TV star in Burnley to talk about how inspirational teachers helped him overcome his stammer

One of the stars of the hit TV show Educating Yorkshire was the guest speaker at a Burnley school.

Staff and students at Thomas Whitham Sixth form welcomed Musharaf Asghar, affectionately known as 'Mushy' to their campus to share his inspirational story of getting his voice back.

His talk demonstrated the power of support in high school aswell as his personal journey of perseverance and resilience to overcome his stammer.

Mushy spoke about his high school teacher, Mr. Burton, who played a massive role in helping him find his voice.

He said: "Mr Burton gave me hope to always try my best and now here I stand... in front of teachers.

"What an honour. This is only the beginning."

Voted outstanding for its pastoral care by OFSTED, Mushy told the audience, which included students and teachers from other schools, that he advocated the importance of this and also the great impact that teachers had on students which he described as 'immense.'

Sixth form principal Zoe Emmet said: "The event was a real success in that we were able to share our message with local schools so that they know what we can offer their students as they choose where they want to undertake their Higher Education.

"I was beyond inspired by Mushy and his message and it fitted so brilliantly with our ethos here at Thomas Whitham Sixth Form.

"He echoed our philosophy surrounding education at this level that everyone is an individual and will face challenges but that support in helping them overcome those challenges is crucial to success and ultimately builds resilient young people.

"We have had really positive feedback from the schools that attended, and we hope to work with them more closely in the future."