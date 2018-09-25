Turf Moor only football ground in the UK to serve Bénédictine

Turf Moor is one of the biggest consumers of Bénédictine Liqueur in the world - second only to the Burnley Miners' Club.

The ground currently holds the title as the only football ground in the United Kingdom to serve Bénédictine where last season alone fans consumed 1,000 bottles of the "golden nectar".

Bénédictine is of course a popular tipple in Burnley due to its strong ties to the region after the soldiers of the East Lancashire Regiment, who were stationed at the birthplace of Bénédictine in Fecamp, Normandy, during the First World War.

They drank Bénédictine and hot water to keep them warm in the trenches. The regiment loved the drink so much they brought it home with them once the war ended, and the region has been drinking Béné and Hot ever since.

Philippe Jouhaud, Marketing Director for Bénédictine liqueur, says: “We are extremely proud of our relationship with Burnley Football Club and could think of no better place to be the United Kingdom’s only football ground to supply Bénédictine.

"The people of Lancashire have always supported Bénédictine and we in turn are excited to support Burnley FC and wish them the best of luck this coming season.”