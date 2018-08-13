Turf Moor memorial garden to officially open

The Turf Moor Memorial Garden will be officially opened this weekend with a special ceremony outside the ground.

Former manager Frank Casper and current club directors Clive Holt and Barry Kilby will be in attendance with the Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Charlie Briggs, cutting the ribbon.

The Turf Moor Memorial Garden

During the service, the ashes of former club chairman Frank Teasdale and legendary striker Peter Noble will be the first to be scattered.

The garden, which will include plaques in memory of supporters’ loved ones, is located behind the Jimmy Mcllroy stand amd was the brainchild of Clarets fan and current Mayor’s consort, Pete Briggs.

Pete said: “The idea was to create a place of remembrance not only the football club but the history of the town and its people. So we formed a community interest company to take the project forward.”

The former Burnley Council owned park was developed by Sustainable Projects Ltd following fundraising over the last few years, culminating in Burnley Football Club donating £30,000.

Memorial Wall Plaques have started to be erected with one for Frank Teasdale already in situ.

Veronica Simpson, secretary of the Turf Moor Memorial Garden, said: “Frank’s ashes have been securely stored at Turf Moor since he sadly passed away two years ago with the intention of waiting until the memorial garden was completed.

"It’s fitting that him and Peter should be some of the first to be remembered in the Memorial Garden.”

Pete added: “We hope everyone respects the memorial garden now that phase one has been completed and we intend to add and improve as our fundraising continues. We’d like to thank Burnley FC and Sustainable Projects for their continued support.”

Anyone interested in donating or purchasing a Memorial Wall Plaque can do so via www.turfmoormemorialgarden.com.

The ceremony will take place at 11am on Sunday before the Watford game.