Triple awards nomination for Burnley FC

Burnley FC and Burnley FC in the Community are in the running for three awards at November’s upcoming Ladbrokes Northwest Football Awards.

Burnley FC’s official charity will be defending its title as Community Club of the Year (Premier League) – an award the organisation has been honoured with for the past four years in a row.

The charity has also been nominated in the Community Initiative of the Year category for the newly opened Leisure Box facility.

Opened in March of this year, the 133,000 sq ft centre in Brierfield is inclusive of an indoor 4G pitch, a sports hall, an 18-line climbing area, a kids’ play area and a dance studio. Over 29,000 visitors have been welcomed through its doors to date.

Meanwhile, Burnley FC has been shortlisted for the Kick It Out Promoting Inclusion award for its recent work in the equality and diversity space through its One Club for All initiative.

Neil Hart, Chief Executive Officer for Burnley FC in the Community said: “As a club, we are delighted to be finalists in a number of categories at this special annual event.

“We are particularly proud to be recognised in the Promoting Inclusion category for the One Club for All initiative. This has been a real focus for the club and working collaboratively across the entire Burnley FC family, we have made fantastic progress in this space. This nomination is confirmation of how far we’ve moved forward.

“I thank all the staff across both Burnley FC and Burnley FC in the Community for their hard work, as well as the club’s directors, Burnley FC in the Community’s trustees, the manager, players and fans for their fantastic support. We truly are one club for all.”

The Ladbrokes Northwest Football Awards pays tribute to and recognises those who achieved footballing excellence both on and off the field in the 2018/19 season.

As well as the referenced nominations, Burnley FC midfielders Ashley Westwood and Dwight McNeil, along with Burnley FC Women's duo Sarah Greenhalgh and Evie Priestley, have all also received nominations in the player categories at the Northwest Football Awards.

Supporters can vote for the player finalists at www.northwestfootballawards.com.