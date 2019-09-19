Trio of new recruits join award-winning Burnley tech firm

One of the North-West’s leading digital marketing firms has strengthened its position at the top by bringing in three new recruits.

+24 Marketing managing director Dave Walker said he was confident Simon Jacobs, Josh Green and Dan Wilmott would make a 'big difference' to firm, whose blue chip clients include Screwfix, Ansell Lighting, Calico Group and Tier 1.

Simon Jacobs has taken on the role as +24’s gigital marketing tutor.

His primary focus will be helping to meet the demand for their growing training offering, including the pioneering tech apprenticeship scheme Project Digital, delivered in collaboration with Burnley College.

Simon said: "Despite knowing the industry inside out, I'm thrilled to be given this new opportunity to work alongside top professionals at +24 Marketing.

"The next generation is our future, and I cherish the opportunity to use our award-winning experience to help mould young minds into becoming the digital marketing pioneers of the future."

Simon joins the team, which is run in partnership with Themis, to provide vital knowledge and teaching to the next generation of would-be digital marketers.

Josh Green, joins +24 from one of the UK's leading tech firms and Dan Wilmott, from another top ranked marketing business. They will be working with +24 Marketing's web development team to deliver more award-winning campaigns and content.

This announcement comes at an important time for the top company. Based at The Landmark, Burnley’s state-of-the-art hub for business, +24 are making vital in roads at expanding their brand in new areas.

Sam Keenan, +24’s marketing manager, said: “It’s a really exciting time for +24, we’re settled into our new home at The Landmark and we’re celebrating some significant recent client wins.

"Simon, Josh and Dan bring specialist expertise to help strengthen our talented team so we can continue delivering great results for our wide range of clients.”

Mr Walker added: "This is an exciting time for +24, as we expand upon our award-winning position at the top of the industry.

"It has always been important to us that we give back to our community, and Simon will be helping create the next generation of digital marketers, right here at our home in Burnley.

"Simon, Josh and Dan will fit right in, helping us at +24 pave the way for future projects and the opportunity to add more awards to our brand - all the while collaborating with other local organisations to position Burnley at the forefront of Britain’s digital future."

The firm is also celebrating after being named as finalists in all of the six categories they entered at the Lancashire Business View Sub 36 awards

These include Apprentice of the Year, Employee of the Year, Customer Champion and the Innovation Award while Mr Walker is a finalist in both the Leaders Award and Young Lancastrian categories. The winners are announced at a glittering awards ceremony in October.

Mr Walker said: “We’re over the moon to have been nominated as a finalist in all six of the categories we have entered. Our team works tirelessly with passion for our clients and community and whilst we don't do this for recognition, it really is nice when that effort is recognised.

"It is an exciting time for +24 Marketing as we continue to secure substantial new business and grow our talented team. This is the first time we have entered the Sub 36 awards and we hope to scoop glory at the awards night next month.”