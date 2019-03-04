Trio of lottery winners in Burnley

Three neighbours in Burnley today scooped £1,000 each in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The winners all live in Douglas Way and landed the money when BB10 2JH was announced as a daily prize winner in the lottery.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson said: “Well done to everyone in Burnley who has received a cheque today – what a fantastic way to start the week”

The lucky neighbours have not been named draw organisers.

It is the second time in less than a week someone in Burnley has won the postcode lottery.

Last Friday two lucky people in Reedfield with the postcode, BB10 2NJ won £1,000 each.

READ MORE: Duo strike lottery gold in Burnley