Tributes to respected former Burnley Express columnist

A respected former Burnley Express journalist has died after a short illness.



Outspoken former columnist and reporter Ian Pilkington died aged 71 in the Royal Blackburn Hospital from cancer with his wife and daughter by his side.



He was a popular and well-known figure in local media circles having worked for the Express, Rossendale Free Press and Lancashire Telegraph.

During his time at the Express, Ian became well-known for his lively and outspoken views through his 'Straight Talking' column.



Ian, who grew up in Stacksteads and attended Fearns High School, leaves wife Karen, with whom he had lived in Padiham, and other family.



His daughter Nicola Johnstone said he was a straight talking man who didn’t mince his words, an old school journalist.



She said: “Dad was a stickler for grammar and punctuation. In his younger years he enjoyed a drink with colleagues and was once nominated for journalist of the year.

"Away from journalism he enjoyed horticulture and would exhibit fuschia at local shows. He also enjoyed painting, photography and cruises with Karen.”



His funeral will be held on Wednesday this week at Burnley Crematorium at 10am followed by a wake at the Hapton Inn.



See Friday’s Express for a full tribute.