Tributes to Burnley-born diocesan secretary

The Burnley-born former diocesan secretary for Blackburn Diocese has died.

Mr David Dunderdale, who was educated at Burnley Grammar School, worked first for the National Coal Board and then trained as an accountant.

He became diocesan secretary under the Rt Rev. Robert Martineau who was Bishop of Blackburn from 1972 to 198, and then served under Martineau's successors Stuart Cross and Alan Chesters.

Retired Archdeacon of Blackburn, The Venerable John Hawley, said: "David, or 'DD' as he was known, ran a very tight ship in Church House and was very down to earth and practical, with a quick wit, and a dry sense of humour. Bishop Alan was known to view him as a trusted, reliable and faithful man who valued true friendship."

Speaking about his predecessor, the current diocesan secretary, Graeme Pollard, said: "David was a hard act to follow. The high esteem in which he was held was clearly evidenced during his funeral service at Pleasington Crematorium when I was privileged to hear the many tributes from family and friends who knew him well."

He was happily married to Sadie, who died in 2011. David also lost his two grown-up sons but his personal resilience was remarkable, and all through his difficulties he was always ready to support others.

David is survived by his two daughters Ann, who still lives in Blackburn, and Helen.