Tributes paid to charity stalwart Sue

Tributes have been paid to a devoted wife and mother who, for many years, was the Christian Aid co-ordinator for the Ribble Valley.

Sue Shepherd was born in Eastbourne, East Sussex, on July 30th, 1952, to Pat and Ernie Davies.

Meeting her husband Peter when she was 15 at the church youth club, the couple maintained their friendship when Peter subsequently went away to university. They married four years later in 1972 after Peter graduated.

During this time, Sue worked in the pathology lab at St Mary’s Hospital at Eastbourne, but in 1975 Peter and Sue’s first daughter Juliette was born, followed by Penny in 1978.

The Shepherd family moved to Clitheroe in 1982 and started attending Clitheroe Parish Church where Peter became Assistant Priest.

And it wasn’t long before Sue also became heavily involved with the church, setting up the toddler group and helping with the Sunday School. Peter and Sue also ran the youth club at the church.

An enthusiastic bell ringer, Sue mainly rang at Clitheroe Parish Church, but also at other churches around the area.

She was also a youth worker for Lancashire County Council and ran clubs in Waddington, Billington and Chipping. An instructor and tester for LCC mini bus drivers – Sue retired from this role just seven years ago.

Nigel Rix, who knew Sue through her voluntary work for Christian Aid, said: “For many years, until her passing, Sue Shepherd co-ordinated fundraising throughout the Ribble Valley for the worldwide initiatives of Christian Aid.

“Sue was passionate and highly organised in encouraging local Christians to make house-to-house collections in their neighbourhoods in the third week of May so that donations could be maximised to tackle poverty, disease and disadvantage across the globe. Her commitment and leadership will be greatly missed.”

Sue, who died on Friday, May 11th, with her family by her side, leaves behind husband Peter, daughters Juliette and Penny, son-in-law John, dad Ernie and sister Barbara.

Her funeral will take place at Clitheroe Parish Church on Friday, June 1st, at 12-30pm, followed by a private family cremation. The Shepherd family have asked that casual, colourful clothes are worn. There will be family flowers only, but any donations can be made to Christian Aid.