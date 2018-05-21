Tributes for well known pharmacy technician Sharon

A tightknit community has been left shocked by the sudden death of a popular pharmacy technician.

Mrs Sharon Pruskin, who was 46, had worked at Bailey and Garrett's Chemist in Burnley's Rosegrove for 20 years.

Before that she worked at Boot's Chemists in Burnley town centre.

A popular member of the small team of staff at the shop in Lowerhouse Lane, Sharon died suddenly at the home she shared in Huncoat with Gareth, her husband of 15 years.

Colleague and friend, Carol Livesey, described Sharon as a "bubbly and lovely" person who loved animals and the outdoors.

Carol said: "Everyone at the chemists and all our customers are devastated by Sharon's death.

"She was a colleague and a close friend who was always there for me through some difficult times.

"She was a caring and loving person and we are all going to miss her very much."

Sharon worked as the smoking advisor at the shop and her advice and guidance had helped many people to kick the habit over the years.

A photograph of Sharon is being displayed on the counter of the shop with an invitation for customers to make donations to a charity yet to be chosen by her family.

A keen animal lover, Sharon doted on her pet Springer Spaniel Fergie.

She also loved walking and going on holiday and her favourite destination was Thailand.

Sharon had recently enjoyed a holiday in Vietnam with Gareth who owns Bargain Booze shops in Accrington and Barrowford.

Sharon also leaves her mum, Glenice and sister Julie.

A date for the funeral is to be announced.