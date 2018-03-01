Tributes for well known character who was known as "Mr Worsthorne"

A popular character, who was known by everyone in the village where he lived, has died after a short battle with cancer.

Steven Hodgson was known affectionately as “Hodgy” in Worsthorne where he had lived for several years.

Hodgy got the chance to visit the Woolpack on the set of Emmerdale, one of his "bucket list" wishes before he died.

He was so well known in the village he was often referred to as “Mr Worsthorne” and was even given the official title of Sir Hodgy of Worsthorne in a special ceremony conducted by former Burnley manager Stan Ternent.

The ceremony took place at Worsthorne Club and Hodgy was presented with a plaque to hang in his home.

Thornton Arms landlord Gavin Fernavs, who was also a friend of Hodgy’s, described him as a man with a “heart of gold.”

He said: “Everyone loved Hodgy.

"He was such a character who loved to socialise with people, he drank in all the pubs in the village and was a very kind and clever man with a lot of friends.”

Originally from Harle Syke, Hodgy, who was 57, went to Haggate Primary in Burnley and the former Mansfield High schools in Nelson.

He moved to Worsthorne in 1991 with his late mother, Margaret, and soon became part of the community he grew to love.

Hodgy worked at a variety of companies, including Lupton and Place, Burnley, during his working life.

For the past 10 years he was Worsthorne’s handyman, undertaking a variety of jobs for residents, from grass cutting and painting to building and labouring.

When he wasn’t working he loved having a pint or placing a bet.

Gavin said: “He would do anything for anyone, he really was that kind of person.”

His passion in life was football and he was an avid Burnley fan. Hodgy went to every Clarets game and out of the 92 clubs in the premier and football leagues he had visited 78.

When he was diagnosed with cancer, Hodgy compiled himself a “bucket list” of things he wanted to do.

Gavin said: “He managed to do a lot of them including driving along Blackpool front, going to see the Woolpack pub on the Emmerdale set and meeting Sean Dyche.

“He had hoped to meet the Queen too and go to Benidorm but sadly that never happened for him because he became too ill.

"He was absolutely thrilled to meet Sean Dyche and after that he seemed to be content and ready to go.”

In his last months friends, including Gavin, Leo Catlow, Diane Green and Julie Smith, honoured Hodgy’s wishes to stay in his own home by taking care of him themselves.

Gavin said: “There was always someone with Hodgy to look after him and many people from the village would call in to check on him, he was that well thought of.”

Hodgy’s funeral will be held today at St John’s Church in Worsthorne.

He leaves a brother Gary, sister-in-law Pat and nieces and nephews.

Donations in Hodgy’s memory are being received for Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128, Rossendale Road, Burnley.