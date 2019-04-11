Tributes for inspirational Padiham youngster Tia (10) whose courage touched hearts around the world

A courageous little girl from Padiham, whose brave battle against cancer touched the hearts of people around the world, has died.

Hundreds of tributes have flooded in for Tia Taggart who died this morning surrounded by her family.

The inspirational youngster had recently celebrated her 10th birthday when her wish to receive as a many cards as possible came true and she was sent 3,000 from well wishers around the world.

Leading the tributes to Tia were her school, St John the Baptist RC Primary in Padiham, which tweeted: "Our beautiful Tia passed away peacefully this morning.

"Our prayers are with her family at this sad time."

Tia, underwent treatment at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital since she was first diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer called Ewing Sarcoma.

The brave youngster underwent chemotherapy for tumours in her pelvis and legs as well as rounds of radiotherapy to treat her bone and lung cancers.

Despite everything Tia went through she was always determined to help others and was a loyal fundraiser for the hospital’s charity raising thousands through her unique Jet Set Angels scheme.

This was a project that started off as a classroom challenge by Tia’s teacher Mrs Carol Carlile.

Children and staff started off making the tiny angels which ended up being sent around the world and championed by dozens of celebrities and even members of the Royal family.