Tributes for Burnley bride who died five days after tying the knot with the 'love of her life'

A bride from Burnley died just five days after marrying the 'love of her life.'

Around 30 family and friends gathered to celebrate the wedding day of Julie Parsons to her partner, Leigh Jones, at the St Rocco Hospice in Warrington three days after Christmas.

Julie on her wedding day with her daughter Bex and Bex's fiance Matt Tustin (Photo by Donna Craddock of ClickClickBang Photography

And although Julie (52) was unable to leave her bed for the ceremony she still wore her trademark 'Goth' make-up, red hair and a striking tartan dress as a reflection of her lively, independent and rebellious nature.

Paying tribute to her mum, Julie's daughter, Bex Calverley, said: "Although she was very ill my mum rallied for her wedding day and really enjoyed it.

"It was a very special day for us all."

Julie died on New Year's Day, eight months after she was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer in May last year.

Julie with her husband Leigh and his daughter Esme

Best friends aswell as mother and daughter, Bex gave up her job as a chef at the Prairie pub in Burnley to look after her mum, only to be diagnosed with breast cancer herself in September.

Bex said: "We have always had the approach 'it is what it is' and you just have to get on with it.

"When I told my mum about my cancer I told her I was stealing the spotlight and we just dealt with it together like we always did.

"Mum dealt with her illness in a very matter of fact way and she never once got angry or asked 'why me?' "

Originally from Whitehaven in Cumbria Julie moved to Burnley with her family as a child and attended Christ the King primary and the former St Hilda's RC High schools.

Julie also went to the former St Theodore's Sixth Form before going to university in Preston where she studied nursing, a career she loved.

Later in her life Julie went on to pursue a variety of other jobs including landscape gardening and hairdressing. For the past few years she had worked at Lidl in Burnley's Colne Road where she was popular with staff and customers.

A rebel who was known for being outspoken and honest, music was one of Julie's passions and she loved attending gigs, concerts and festivals. In the 1980s she was a punk and was known for her trademark red hair and lipstick and black leather corset she always wore to gigs.

Bex' fiance, Matt Tustin, said: "A friend summed up Julie perfectly by saying she was 'chaos in a corset.'

"Julie lived life to the very fullest and has done more than most people will ever hope to do in their lifetime."

Julie died on Bex' birthday and the couple smile fondly as they believe it was Julie's way of having the last word and being in the limelight.

Matt added: "She knew that Bex was happy, looked after and on the road to recovery so it seemed fitting for her to let go of life on the day 34 years ago she gave life to Bex."

A fan of Ozzy Osbourne from being a child, Julie loved watching bands at Burnley's Sanctuary rock bar. It was their shared love of music that brought Julie and Lee together 11 years ago. But Leigh admired Julie from afar until two years ago when he plucked up courage to ask her out.

Bex said: "Leigh was a bit nervous about approaching her at first. But when he finally got the nerve to ask her out that was it for both of them.

"My mum had finally met the love of her life."

Julie moved over to Warrington to be with Leigh and his 11-year-old daughter Esme, who she doted on.

Julie's funeral will be held this Thursday (January 16th) at 3-15pm at Burnley Crematorium and, in accordance with her wishes, mourners have been asked to dress in outfits they would chose to attend a gig or festival. After the service a party will be held at the Kestrel Suite in Burnley with music and karaoke.

Anyone who knew Julie is invited to go along to share their memories and stories about her.

Bex said: "When we knew that mum's cancer was terminal we sat down and planned her funeral together.

"It's going to be one big party that she would loved to have gone to and we will be singing Bat Out Of Hell, mum's signature song on karaoke."

A gofund me page to help with funeral costs and also fund raising for St Rocco's and Pendleside Hospice, where Julie and Bex both received treatment, has already hit the £3,000 mark.

Julie also leaves her mum Anne, dad Terry, sisters Josie, Marie, Sharon, Charlene and Nina.