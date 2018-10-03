Trees to be planted in Burnley park as part of 'Queen's canopy'

Burnley MP Julie Cooper is joining more than 500 other MPs to plant trees as part of the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, a network of forest conservation initiatives to mark Her Majesty's lifetime of service to the Commonwealth.

The trees - two silver birch, two rowan and a hazel - will be planted in Queen's Park on November 2nd.

They were donated to Julie thanks to a partnership between the Woodland Trust, Sainsbury’s and ITV, which in April screened a landmark documentary, The Queen's Green Planet, following Her Majesty the Queen and this ambitious legacy project which brings together her deeply held commitment to the Commonwealth and her little-known love of trees.

At the heart of the film was a conversation between the Queen and Sir David Attenborough filmed in the gardens of Buckingham Palace last summer.

In a rare opportunity to see the Queen talking informally to Sir David, the conversation ranged from climate change, to conkers and of course trees, and was watched by 6.4 million viewers, making it ITV’s most watched factual programme of the year.

In support of the programme the Woodland Trust provided 50,000 trees for ITV viewers, and via the Rt Hon Frank Field MP, who conceived the QCC initiative, also offered a special commemorative pack to every MP in the UK.

Julie Cooper MP, one of 508 MPs who took up the offer, said: “I’m delighted to plant these trees in Queen's Park, where they will become part of Burnley’s million-tree urban forest. Burnley has been at the forefront of urban forestry for more than two decades and we recognise how important trees and woodland are for our well being.”

Woodland Trust chief executive Beccy Speight said: “We all need trees. They are a cornerstone of our landscape and countryside, forming an essential and cherished part of our cultural identity. They are crucial in improving soil health and water quality, reducing carbon, trapping pollutants, slowing the flow of flood water, sheltering livestock, providing a home for wildlife or a space for us to breathe.

"I hope the residents of Burnely will enjoy watching them flourish as part of this wonderful legacy initiative.”