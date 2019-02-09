Trees down as severe winds batter Burnley

Motorists are being warned to be extra careful on the roads today as Storm Erik batters the area.

Gusts of up to 70mph could hit the area today, according to Met Office Forecasts and the weather has brought down trees in various locations across East Lancashire.

A picture has been sent in by Burnley Express reader Paul Greenwood, of a tree down on Ridge Avenue and there are reports that gales brought down a tree on Trapp Lane, Simonstone.

Road, rail, ferry and air travel is set to be affected by the gales too.

Tall vehicles travelling on exposed roads and bridges should also expect to be delayed by the weather, say forecasters.

And Lancashire's power supplies have placed engineers on standby in case of any electricity lines being affected.

Samantha Loukes, incident manager at Electricity North West, said: "Over the next 48 hours, we'll be closely monitoring the weather to ensure any damage is repaired and power returns as quickly as possible if it does go off."