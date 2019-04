Travellers have set up camp on a store's car park in Padiham.

A convoy of caravans arrived in the town last night and have parked on Boyes discount store car park.

An eviction notice was served on the campers at 8am this morning through the store's head office and it is expected the travellers will be moved out by 4pm.

A spokesman for Boyes said this is at least the fifth time gypsies had arrived on the car park since the store, formerly the Co-op, opened two years ago.