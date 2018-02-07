Travel firm stalwart to leave after 60 years

The well-known managing director of historic Burnley travel company Altham’s, Mr Eddie Starkie, has been replaced as the head of the company after 60 years’ service.

Burnley born and bred Mr Starkie (77) started his career with the travel agents as an office junior at the Market Street head office in December 1956.

However, at the agency’s recent AGM, Mr Starkie was not re-elected to the senior position he had held since 1983, with Sandra McAllister appointed managing director with immediate effect.

In a statement, Althams said: “The company did hold an AGM on January 25th at which re-elections to the Board were held. Eddie Starkie was not re-appointed as director, however Eddie still remains an employee of Althams and a shareholder.”

Loyal servant Mr Starkie started at the Burnley booking office as a travel clerk before he worked his way through the ranks to become tours manager, company travel manager, general manager, chairman and finally managing director.