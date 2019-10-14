Trapped casualty rescued from car following Cliviger accident

Fire crews had to cut a person free from a car following an accident in Cliviger late last night.

Four fire crews from Bamber Bridge, Chorley and Burnley along with specialist appliances were called to the scene of the road traffic collision on Burnley Road, Cliviger, at 11-30pm.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident and firefighters rescued one casualty from one of the vehicles using holmatro cutting equipment.

Lighting equipment was also in use and the casualty was left in the care of paramedics at the scene.

Crews were in attendance for around one hour and forty five minutes.