Work is expected to begin this week to restore the Padiham Greenway Bridge.

The Greenway will be fully reconnected, making it easier for people to travel to work and Memorial Park. It is thanks to government funding delivered through Active Travel England, and work by the Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield MP, Sustrans, and Burnley Council.

Oliver Ryan MP said: “I know just how important the Greenway is for Padiham residents – whether for getting to work, enjoying the park, or simply as a safe route through the town. I spoke about this in Parliament only last week, and I’m delighted we’ve now secured the funding to get it rebuilt.

“This has been a team effort. Many people of all political colours have worked hard over a long time to make this happen. Since being elected, I’ve been liaising closely with Sustrans, local councillors, and government ministers to get this vital work over the line. Today’s announcement shows what we can achieve when we pull together.”