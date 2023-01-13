News you can trust since 1877
Whalley Road in Read closed after tree collapses into road

Police have closed a main road between Burnley and Clitheroe after a tree collapsed this morning (Friday, January 13).

By Matthew Calderbank
17 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 8:18am

Officers are at the scene in Whalley Road in the village of Read – 5 miles west northwest of Burnley and 2 miles east of Whalley – where a large tree has fallen into the road.

Whalley Road was closed both ways between A680 Accrington Road (Whalley) and George Lane (Read).

Whalley Road in Read - where it meets Burnley Road - was closed in both directions due to a fallen tree blocking the road
A police spokesman said: “Please be aware that Whalley Road in Read where it meets Burnley Road is currently closed in both directions, due to a tree that has fallen down.

"We will advise once the road is re-open. Please find an alternative route.”

