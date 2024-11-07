Councillors are calling for an urgent safety review of the M65 through East Lancashire after a string of fatal crashes.

Hyndburn Council’s deputy leader Coun. Noordad Aziz has tabled a motion to the authority’s full meeting tonight urging the audit of the motorway’s accident record with a view to improving its precautions to prevent any repeat of the recent spate of deaths and injuries.

He wants the review to look not just at crashes on the stretch between junctions five and eight in the borough but the whole length of the key road artery including upgrading its lighting. Coun. Aziz’s call has been backed by the authority’s Tory leader Cllr Zak Khan.

The ‘M65 Review’ motion will be heard at Hyndburn's full council meeting this evening

Recent accidents on the M65 include:

one fatality and five severe injuries after a three-car crash at junction nine in early October.

the death of horse and four people being injured after a crash between junction eight and junction 10 last week;

the death of a 32-year-old woman in an accident in March between junctions two and three near Preston;

a crash last week on the westbound carriageway between junction three and junction two; and

the closure of the motorway in May between junction four for Blackburn and five for Guide following a crash.

The ‘M65 Review’ motion proposed by Coun. Aziz and seconded by Rishton ward’s Coun. Kate Walsh says: “This council resolves to write to Highways England and Lancashire County Council to request an urgent review of the general safety of the M65 motorway. Given the frequency of recent accidents, including those occurring in daylight and at night, it is essential to assess this stretch for potential safety improvements, including but not limited to lighting. This review should aim to enhance overall road safety, reduce accident risks, and ensure the well-being of all road users.”

Coun. Aziz said: “We initially focused on the Hyndburn stretch between junctions five and eight. However, after recent overnight fatality between junctions eight and 10, we expanded our review to include that area and extended it all the way to junction 14, running through Burnley and Pendle, which have seen multiple fatalities over the past decade. In our research, Coun. Kate Walsh and I also found a high number of accidents between junctions two and three, particularly during the busy morning rush hour. As a result, we broadened our request to cover the entire M65, aiming to make it safer for residents and improve travel times overall.

“This includes assessing if in certain sections better lighting could reduce accidents and exploring additional safety measures across the M65. That’s why we’re urging both Highways England and Lancashire County Council to review potential actions they can undertake and then we campaign for further initiatives.”

Coun. Khan said: “We support any action to make our roads safer. Though the proposer could raise it with the responsible departments directly in County Hall, in which he sits as a county councillor.”