UPDATE: woman in her 70s dies following collision in Brierfield

By Laura Longworth
Published 24th Sep 2025, 12:25 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2025, 12:26 BST
A woman in her 70s has died following a collision in Brierfield, police have announced.

Officers received a report at 6-02pm on Monday of a collision between a white Mercedes CLA and a pedestrian in Colne Road at the junction with Every Street.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where she died yesterday.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving at the time of the collision. She has since been bailed while police enquiries continue.

Photo by Neil Cross Police stock image

A police spokesperson said: “Although someone has been arrested, our enquiries are very much ongoing. If you can assist with our enquiries in any way, please do get in touch.

“We are aware of some footage of this incident circulating on social media. I would like to take this time to remind you that this collision involves real people, whose loved ones may see that footage you are sharing. Please refrain from sharing it online, and if you do see it, report it to us via the appropriate channels.”

You can call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1092 of 22nd September.

