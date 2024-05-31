Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motorists are being asked to plan their journeys around overnight road closures in the centre of Burnley due to begin next week.

Centenary Way and Church Street will be closed to vehicles each night from 10pm to 5am from Monday until Sunday, June 22, with Yorkshire Street between Church Street and Belvedere Road also set to be closed from the earlier time of 8-30pm.

While traffic will still be able to get through on Centenary Way and Church Street until 10pm, people are warned to expect some delays from 8-30pm each evening as work gets under way. Access will be available at all times for residents, pedestrians and cyclists.

The work progressing on the Town 2 Turf project as it looked on May 23rd, 2024. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The road closures are needed for work being carried out by Lancashire County Council on the final phase of Burnley Council's Town 2 Turf scheme which is creating better pedestrian links, and improved public areas, between the town centre and Burnley Football Club.

The work involves resurfacing Centenary Way and Church Street as well as the new traffic light junction at Yorkshire Street, installing cables within the road for the new traffic signals, and installing new road markings and anti-skid surfacing.

When the road closures are in place a diversion route will be signed via Centenary Way, Manchester Road, Rossendale Road, Accrington Road, Hameldon Approach, Burnley Barracks Interchange, Westway, West Gate, Active Way, Colne Road, Casterton Avenue, Eastern Avenue, Queen Victoria Road, Belvedere Road and Yorkshire Street.

Electronic message boards have been placed in the area recently to alert people to the forthcoming work, and bus operators and the emergency services have been consulted. Residents and businesses directly affected have also been contacted about the work.

Phil Durnell, Lancashire County Council director of highways and transport, said: "We're pleased to be delivering the Town 2 Turf scheme on behalf of Burnley Council and are carrying out this phase of the work overnight to minimise disruption to people's journeys in this very busy area as much as we can.