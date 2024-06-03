Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The major Burnley town centre roadworks that will signal the beginning of the final phase of the Town2Turf scheme start tonight.

Centenary Way and Church Street will now be closed to vehicles each night from 10pm – 5am until Sunday, June 22, with Yorkshire Street between Church Street and Belvedere Road closing from 8-30pm.

While traffic will still be able to pass through on Centenary Way and Church Street until 10pm, motorists are being warned to expect delays from 8-30pm. Access will be available at all times for residents, pedestrians and cyclists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work progressing on the Town2Turf project as it looked on May 23rd. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The road closures are needed for work being carried out by Lancashire County Council on the final phase of Burnley Council's Town2Turf scheme, which aims to create better pedestrian links, and improved public areas, between the town centre and Burnley Football Club.

The work involves resurfacing Centenary Way and Church Street as well as the new traffic light junction at Yorkshire Street, installing cables within the road for the new traffic signals, and installing new road markings and anti-skid surfacing.