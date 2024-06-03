Town2Turf: Major road closures start in Burnley tonight
Centenary Way and Church Street will now be closed to vehicles each night from 10pm – 5am until Sunday, June 22, with Yorkshire Street between Church Street and Belvedere Road closing from 8-30pm.
While traffic will still be able to pass through on Centenary Way and Church Street until 10pm, motorists are being warned to expect delays from 8-30pm. Access will be available at all times for residents, pedestrians and cyclists.
The road closures are needed for work being carried out by Lancashire County Council on the final phase of Burnley Council's Town2Turf scheme, which aims to create better pedestrian links, and improved public areas, between the town centre and Burnley Football Club.
The work involves resurfacing Centenary Way and Church Street as well as the new traffic light junction at Yorkshire Street, installing cables within the road for the new traffic signals, and installing new road markings and anti-skid surfacing.
When the road closures are in place a diversion route will be signed via Centenary Way, Manchester Road, Rossendale Road, Accrington Road, Hameldon Approach, Burnley Barracks Interchange, Westway, West Gate, Active Way, Colne Road, Casterton Avenue, Eastern Avenue, Queen Victoria Road, Belvedere Road and Yorkshire Street.
