Three-year-old girl and 79-year-old man killed in M6 car crash near Preston last night

Police believe the 79-year-old man was driving a Porsche Boxster sportscar, which collided with a Vauxhall Meriva car in which the child was travelling, at around 5-50pm on the southbound carriage between junctions 29 and 28. One of the vehicles flipped over and burst into flames.

Two adults in the Vauxhall Meriva suffered serious injuries and were taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

The motorway was shut for several hours while the collision was being investigated and for repairs to the carriageway.

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal M6 car crash near Preston last night.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashboard camera footage of the incident.

Sgt Craig Booth, Serious Collision Investigator with Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations Unit, said: “These are very sad and tragic circumstances.

“This was a traumatic scene for all witnesses and emergency services involved. I would like to pass on my thanks for their dedication in dealing with an incident which can only be described as horrific.

“We want to hear from any witnesses to the collision or those who have dashcam footage from the area around the time it happened.”

Advertisement Hide Ad