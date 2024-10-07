Three teenagers remain in hospital with 'serious but stable' injuries after M65 crash at Burnley that claimed life of 17-year-old girl from Darwen
Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision on M65 last Wednesday (October 2nd) Emergency services were called at just after 3-30am after the collision involving a Seat Ibiza at Junction 9 eastbound on the M65 at Burnley.
Tragically, a 17-year-old girl from Darwen, who was a passenger in the car, suffered multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at hospital. Three other teenagers, the driver, a boy aged 17, and two girls aged 17 and 19, also from Darwen, also suffered serious injuries. The motorway was closed for several hours while we dealt with the incident.
Det. Sgt Martin Wilcock, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our investigation is ongoing into the circumstances, and I would appeal to anyone who either saw what happened or who has any dashcam or mobile footage to get in touch.”
Anyone who can help should call 101 quoting log 0123 of Wednesday, October 2 or you can email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]
