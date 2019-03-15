These are the major roadworks to watch out for across the North West from Monday, March 18 to Sunday, March 24.

Here are the planned new and ongoing road improvements on the region's main roads over the coming week. Details are correct as of Friday, March 15 but could be subject to change, including weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

M6 Killington

Preparatory work for resurfacing due to take place this week was postponed due to severe weather and will now be taking place along the southbound carriageway from Monday (March 18) until Saturday (March 23). This requires a lane 1 closure for the duration of the work as well as a lane 2 closure overnight between 8pm and 6am.

M6 junction 39 to junction 40

A week’s work will begin on Monday (March 18) to resurface lane 1 and the hard shoulder of the carriageway between Shap Beck and Hackthorpe. The work requires the closure of northbound lane 1 throughout the week and lane 3 running only overnight (8pm to 6am) along both carriageways. A 50mph speed limit will also be in place past the road works.

M6 Junctions 16 to 18 (Cheshire smart motorway)

Work is underway to upgrade the M6 to a smart motorway between Crewe and Holmes Chapel, converting the hard shoulder to an extra lane and introducing new variable speed limits. Temporary 50mph and 60mph speed limits are in place for the safety of drivers and workers. The scheme is due to be completed by the end of March. The following closures are due to take place: Southbound between junction 17 and junction 16 – closed between 10pm and 8am tomorrow night (Saturday, March 16)

M6 Junction 44

The northbound entry slip road at junction 44 will be closed every night, between 8pm and 6am, until Friday (March 22) while work takes place to construct a new police layby.

M62 Junctions 10 to 12

Work is taking place to upgrade the M62 to a smart motorway between Warrington and Eccles, converting the hard shoulder to an extra lane and introducing new variable speed limits. Narrow lanes and a temporary 50mph speed limit are in place for the safety of drivers and workers. The scheme is due to be completed by spring 2020.

A66 Crosthwaite

A contraflow roadworks layout, where one lane is moved onto the opposite carriageway with a temporary barrier in between traffic, will be introduced on the A66 at Crosthwaite roundabout for water main work. The utility company scheme is due to be completed by mid-April.