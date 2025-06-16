Teenager arrested after collision in Padiham leaves two people injured

Police are appealing for information after a collision in Padiham left two people injured.

The incident happened at shortly before 7pm yesterday when a small blue car driving East in Burnley Road left the carriageway and mounted the pavement colliding with two pedestrians.

One of the victims, a local woman in her 40s, suffered a serious, but not life-threatening injury and the second, a local man in his 40s, suffered a more minor injury.

The collision happened near the junction with Ightenhill Street.

The car failed to stop at the scene but shortly afterwards a similar vehicle, a Toyota Aygo, was then located close to the junction of Grove Lane and Ingham Street, and officers believe this may be the same car that was involved in the collision.

A 19-year-old from Burnley has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury dangerous driving, drug driving and failing to stop after an accident and remains in custody.

Sgt Anthony Beckett, of the Road Policing Team, said: “I would appeal to anyone who may have seen the incident itself or have any CCTV, dashcam, Ring doorbell or mobile footage to get in touch.”

If you can help, please call 101 quoting log 1148 of June 15th.

You can also email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]