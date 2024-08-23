Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have closed a road in Burnley this moring due to several fallen trees.

Barden Lane is closed from Greenhead Lane to Lower Manor Lane. Workmen from Burnley Council are on site trying to clear the road as soon as possible.

Motorists are advised to plan a different route before heading out.