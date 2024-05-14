Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A section of Manchester Road in Burnley remains closed as vital repair work takes place following flooding.

As reported last night in the Burnley Express, Manchester Road by the junction of Calderbrook Avenue and Reynolds Street was closed.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: “We're currently investigating damage to the tarmac on Manchester Road in Burnley, following flooding that took place on Sunday evening.

