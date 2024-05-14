Section of Manchester Road in Burnley remains closed as flood repair work continues
A section of Manchester Road in Burnley remains closed as vital repair work takes place following flooding.
As reported last night in the Burnley Express, Manchester Road by the junction of Calderbrook Avenue and Reynolds Street was closed.
A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: “We're currently investigating damage to the tarmac on Manchester Road in Burnley, following flooding that took place on Sunday evening.
“As a precaution we have closed the road and put diversions in place. We're grateful for people’s patience while we investigate this issue."