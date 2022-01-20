Section of M65 closed by police as emergency services respond to incident

The closure was put in place on the eastbound carriageway at junction 7 (Hyndburn Interchange), near the roundabout, at around 4.30pm today (January 20).

Police urged motorists to avoid the area while emergency services attended the scene of the incident.

"An update will be provided when the road is reopened," a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.

A section of the M65 was closed by police near Accrington following reports of a crash

Heavy traffic was building following the closure, with congestion building on surrounding roads.

More to follow...

Heavy traffic was building following the closure (Credit: AA)