Electricity North West will start work upgrading 4.1km of 33,000-volt underground electricity cables next week.

Engineers will replace cables on two separate routes at the same time to help minimise disruption in the long term.

The power network operator is investing close to £2m with the new cables helping pave the way to a net zero future.

Holly Stewart, who is overseeing the work in Burnley for Electricity North West, said: “We’re really pleased to be shortly getting underway for what will be two major projects for Burnley.

“When the projects were in planning, it made sense to carry them out at the same time given they share similar routes.

“Both projects are a necessity. Our reliance on electricity is only going to increase in the future given more customers will be using electric vehicles and electric heat pumps.

“That’s why it’s important we provide a reliable power network to meet the growing demand, so that customers continue to get the power they need.”

Engineers will start work on Athletic Street and progress through Widow Hill Road, Eastern Avenue, Queen Victoria Road, Queen’s Park Road, Ridge Avenue, Brunshaw Road, Lyndhurst Road and Morse Street.

Work will also start in Heasandford and engineers will work on Widow Hill Road, Eastern Avenue and Bancroft Road.

Electricity North West is the electricity distribution network operator for Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Cumbria, as well as parts of North Cheshire and Derbyshire.