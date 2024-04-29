Road accident causing heavy traffic and delays in Cavalry Way in Burnley this morning
A road accident in Burnley town centre is causing heavy traffic this morning.
Police are currently at the scene of the collision in Cavalry Way and officers have asked motorists to find alternative routes where possible and allow extra time for journeys.
