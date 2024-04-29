Road accident causing heavy traffic and delays in Cavalry Way in Burnley this morning

A road accident in Burnley town centre is causing heavy traffic this morning.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 29th Apr 2024, 08:42 BST
Police are currently at the scene of the collision in Cavalry Way and officers have asked motorists to find alternative routes where possible and allow extra time for journeys.

