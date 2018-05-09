Rail industry consultation to make ticket system fairer and simpler

Rail ticketing could be overhauled to make it fairer and easier to use.

A public consultation is being launched by the industry to suggest ways of simplifying the system.

Rail ticketing could be overhauled to make it fairer and easier to use.

It will lead to a report containing proposals for governments to consider.

A passenger group claimed reform is “overdue”.

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents private train operators and Government-owned Network Rail, said the industry’s suggestions will aim to be revenue neutral.

There will be no change in average fares and no extra support from taxpayers.

Only one in three passengers were “very confident” they bought the best value ticket for their last journey, according to KPMG research commissioned by the industry.

Just 29 per cent were “very satisfied” with the ticket-buying experience.

The ticketing system is underpinned by regulations which are unchanged from the mid-1990s, and have not kept pace with technology or how people work and travel.