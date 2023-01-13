News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police warn drivers of delays as they close Accrington Road by Burnley Crematorium following traffic collision

An air ambulance has rushed to Accrington Road due to a traffic collision.

By Laura Longworth
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police are warning drivers of delays after closing the road by Burnley Crematorium as they investigate the incident.

The entire stretch from the junction with Rossendale Road and Network 65 Business park is currently closed.

Hide Ad

Drivers should avoid the area as officers say the road will be closed for some time.

Police have closed Accrington Road by Burnley Crematorium due to a traffic collision.
Most Popular
Accrington Road by Burnley Crematorium.