Police warn drivers of delays as they close Accrington Road by Burnley Crematorium following traffic collision
An air ambulance has rushed to Accrington Road due to a traffic collision.
By Laura Longworth
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Police are warning drivers of delays after closing the road by Burnley Crematorium as they investigate the incident.
The entire stretch from the junction with Rossendale Road and Network 65 Business park is currently closed.
Drivers should avoid the area as officers say the road will be closed for some time.