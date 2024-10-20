Police issue traffic warning following A59 collision

By John Deehan
Published 20th Oct 2024, 15:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision at a busy roundabout on the outskirts of Clitheroe.

The accident, which has happened at the A59 Whalley Road turn off into Clitheroe, is expected to cause delays for the next hour.

Related topics:PoliceClitheroe

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice