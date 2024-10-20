Police issue traffic warning following A59 collision
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision at a busy roundabout on the outskirts of Clitheroe.
The accident, which has happened at the A59 Whalley Road turn off into Clitheroe, is expected to cause delays for the next hour.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.