Police investigation after two cars collide on the M65 eastbound carriageway between Crow Wood and Nelson

Police are appealing for information after two cars collided last week and left one of the drivers injured.

By Laura Longworth
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 9:03am

The incident occurred around 2-45pm on Monday, January 16th, on the M65 eastbound carriageway between J11 (Crow Wood) and J12 (Brierfield/Nelson).

A white Vauxhall Corsa collided with a white Kia Rio, leaving the driver of the Kia injured.

Subsequent analysis of dashcam footage submitted by a witness shows that the white Vauxhall Corsa may have been driving in convoy with a grey Volkswagen Golf immediately prior to the collision. If you saw these vehicles driving in convoy around this time, we would like to hear from you.

Police appeal for information following car collision.
If you have any information or video footage relating to this incident, please email PC 368 Strickland of the Lancashire Constabulary Tactical Operations Division at [email protected]

Please quote incident reference LC-20230116-0723