Police close Whalley Road in Billington due to gas leak
Police have had to close a road in the Ribble Valley due to a gas leak.
Whalley Road in Billington is currently closed and could be for some time according to police whilst the appropriate agency carries out repairs.
The force has advised motorists to look for an alternative route, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.
