Police close Rossendale Road in Burnley at junction of Coal Clough Lane and Manchester Road
Police have closed Rossendale Road in Burnley due to a telegraph pole collapsing into the road.
Initially a diversion was put in place halfway down Rossendale Road, but police have now closed the road from the junction with Coal Clough Lane and the junction with Manchester Road.
It is believed a lorry clipped the telegraph wire, which pulled the pole over.