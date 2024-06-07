Police close road on Bawdlands between Castle View and Corporation Street in Clitheroe due to traffic collision
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have closed a road in Clitheroe this afternoon after a traffic accident.
Officers are at the scene of the road closure on Bawdlands, between Castle View and Corporation Street. It is anticipated the road may be closed for some time while the incident is dealt with.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.