Police close road on Bawdlands between Castle View and Corporation Street in Clitheroe due to traffic collision

By Sue Plunkett
Published 7th Jun 2024, 15:44 BST
Police have closed a road in Clitheroe this afternoon after a traffic accident.

Officers are at the scene of the road closure on Bawdlands, between Castle View and Corporation Street. It is anticipated the road may be closed for some time while the incident is dealt with.

