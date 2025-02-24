Police close Market Street in Colne due to road accident this morning
The main road through Colne town centre is closed this morning due to an accident.
Market Street, between the junctions of Market Place and Dockray Street, is closed due to the incident involving a bus. Police are asking drivers to find an alternative route where possible as the road is expected to be closed for some time.
