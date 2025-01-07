Police close Crown Point Road in Burnley due to accident

By Dominic Collis
Published 7th Jan 2025, 10:15 GMT
Police have closed Crown Point Road in Burnley due to a road traffic collision.

The country road, which runs between the A671 and the A682, was closed by police after an accident occurred due to cars being stuck on ice.

While the road is not expected to be shut for long, police have advised motorists to seek alternative routes.

Related topics:PoliceBurnley

